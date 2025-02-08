wrestling / News
Solo Sikoa Returns On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Cody Rhodes
Solo Sikoa made his return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown to attack Cody Rhodes after the main event. Friday’s episode saw Rhodes and Jey Uso team up to battle Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga after the two New Bloodline members confronted Rhodes and Uso on the opening segment.
Rhodes picked up the win in the match, pinning Tonga. After the bout, a hooded individual attacked Rhodes and revealed himself as Sikoa, making his first appearance since the January 17th episode of Smackdown.
Here comes trouble!
Jacob Fatu had to weigh in on Jey Uso's big win… 😤👊
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9WpN16tt3C
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2025
NO WAY!! 🤯
Solo Sikoa is back and he just attacked @CodyRhodes!! 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/elWsloeZ57
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Update on Creative Plans For Drew McIntyre on WWE Smackdown Brand
- Jey Uso Says He Didn’t Expect ‘Yeet’ To Take Off The Way It Has
- CM Punk On The Experience Of Doing WWE Press Conferences, Says ‘It’s A Shoot’
- Chris Jericho Addresses AEW Situation With Britt Baker, Says He Hasn’t Heard About It Either Way