Solo Sikoa Returns On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Cody Rhodes

Solo Sikoa made his return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown to attack Cody Rhodes after the main event. Friday’s episode saw Rhodes and Jey Uso team up to battle Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga after the two New Bloodline members confronted Rhodes and Uso on the opening segment.

Rhodes picked up the win in the match, pinning Tonga. After the bout, a hooded individual attacked Rhodes and revealed himself as Sikoa, making his first appearance since the January 17th episode of Smackdown.