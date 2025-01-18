Solo Sikoa Returns On WWE Smackdown, Lets Jacob Fatu Do the Speaking

Solo Sikoa made his return to WWE Smackdown for the first time since he lost Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns. The New Bloodline leader showed up on Friday’s show after Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga ran in and disrupted Carmelo Hayes and Jimmy Uso’s match, attacking both men.

Sikoa came out and made to cut a promo, but instead dropped the microphone and walked out of the ring to exit through the crowd. Fatu then grabbed the mic and said that he was tired of the hate and that he doesn’t care if the fans cheer or boo, but he will not let them act like he never got his. He said if the fans thought he was crazy and off the hinger, the crazy thing is that he’s just getting started.

.@PechangaArenaSD isn’t having it! Solo Sikoa can NOT get a word in 😤 pic.twitter.com/awuOn92gRh — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2025