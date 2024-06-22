Solo Sikoa Tells Paul Heyman That Roman Reigns Isn’t Coming Back On WWE Smackdown

Solo Sikoa proclaimed that Roman Reigns is not returning, telling Paul Heyman as much on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Reigns hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania, with Sikoa taking his spot as interim Head of the Table since then. Friday’s show saw Heyman tell Sikoa that he’s breaking commandments, noting that Reigns had professed that Punk was off limits due to Heyman’s longtime friendship with the Raw star. He added that Sikoa was only supposed to be kept in check until Reigns returns.

Sikoa then said that he hates to be the one to tell Heyman, but that Reigns wasn’t coming back.

Sikoa introduced a new member of the Bloodline on tonight’s show in Jacob Fatu.