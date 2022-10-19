wrestling / News
Solo Sikoa On Sami Zayn Being Part Of The Bloodline, Being Paired With Zayn
Solo SIkoa is working with Sami Zayn as part of the Bloodline, and he recently weighed in on Zayn’s involvement in the group. Zayn was a guest on The Bump and weighed in being paired with Zayn; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
On Zayn being part of the Bloodline: “Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don’t like Sami, I don’t like Sami. So as long as the Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do.”
On working directly with Zayn: “I feel like Sami’s like the mind of the group and in the powerhouse. He can play mind games with people and try to work his way around, but here I come. ‘Sami, whatever it is you need me to take out, I’ll take ‘em out.’ It’s like two superheroes, man. He’s the Spider-Man, I’m the Hulk, and can’t nobody stop us when we’re together. That’s what I feel like.”