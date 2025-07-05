wrestling / News

Solo Sikoa Introduces Tala Tonga As Member Of MFT On WWE Smackdown, Group Takes Out Jacob Fatu

July 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown MFT 7-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

Solo Sikoa officially introduced Tala Tonga as a member of his alliance MFT on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw a vignette in which Sikoa introduced Tala — aka Hikuleo — as a member of the group, now named MFT as an acronym for My Family Tree.

Tala Tonga made his main roster debut at Night of Champions and helped Sikoa defeat Jacob Fatu to win the WWE United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions.

The main event of the show saw Jimmy Uso and Fatu battle Sikoa and JC Mateo. Fatu pinned Sikoa to get the win for his team and went after Sikoa post-match, but MFT came down to the ring and overwhelmed Uso and Fatu. They triple powerbombed Fatu through the commentary table to end the show.

