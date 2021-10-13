wrestling / News
Solo Sikoa Teased to Make WWE NXT Debut Soon
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
Another member of the Bloodline is heading to WWE TV, with Solo Sikoa poised to make his NXT debut soon. On Tuesday’s show, a vignette was aired teasing that Sikoa is “coming soon” to the brand.
Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos and was signed by WWE in August. No word yet on when he’ll make his on-screen debut.
👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6iR6btdZes
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 13, 2021
