Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa will be in action against LA Knight on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced the match in a new video posted to Twitter, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs tonight live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

* Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA

* Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to speak