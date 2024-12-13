wrestling / News

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

December 13, 2024
WWE Smackdown 12-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

Solo Sikoa will be in action against LA Knight on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced the match in a new video posted to Twitter, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs tonight live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green
* WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton
* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa
* Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA
* Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to speak

