Solo Sikoa Was Worried About Losing His Name On the Main Roster, Talks Joining The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa is a major part of The Bloodline on Smackdown, and he noted that when he moved up from NXT he was worried about possibly losing his name. Sikoa spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport for a new interview and talked about his move to the Bloodline from NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he expected to come up to the main roster and join The Bloodline: “I felt the angle was to eventually end up with my family later down the road. And you know, me coming in right away, it wasn’t something that I was expecting. But I’m happy it did because it just worked out just fine, right? You know, with me being down in NXT saying ‘Solo, right? I do things on my own. I don’t need nobody else, you know, I can make my own path.’ I think at the time it worked out just fine down there at NXT, because I showed everybody that I don’t need to go with them, right? I can do my own thing and you know, if I ever got brought up and that was the case, I would be fine with that. Because I know eventually down the road we were gonna come and cross paths. We were gonna have to mash together, you know. So it worked out just fine.”

On keeping his name when he went to the main roster: “Man, that was that was one of the things that was messing with me too. I was thinking about it, I was like, ‘Man, I hope I’m not doing all this hard work down here NXT,’ you know? Like, I’m establishing who I am, I’m building my character. How I look, how I am. I’m different from my brothers, right? I got the blonde hair and I’m like, ‘Man, Solo’s really growing on me, you know? So man, I hope they don’t change me as a Uso.’ But you know, it’s such an easy transition to go back, you know what I mean? Because I took I you know I took time to perfect my craft as Solo> But an easy transition if they wanted me to go back, or to be another Uso.”

