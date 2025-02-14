wrestling / News
Solo Sikoa Set To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Solo Sikoa will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, after he attacked Cody Rhodes last week:
After emerging from nowhere to assault Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a vicious Samoan Spike last week – just moments after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga – Solo Sikoa is set to return to SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA!
