wrestling / News

Solo Sikoa Set To Appear on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Solo Sikoa will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, after he attacked Cody Rhodes last week:

After emerging from nowhere to assault Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a vicious Samoan Spike last week – just moments after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga – Solo Sikoa is set to return to SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA!

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

