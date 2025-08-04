Solo Sikoa Retains WWE US Title Against Jacob Fatu in Cage Match At WWE SummerSlam

It took all of the MFTs, but Solo Sikoa was able to retain the WWE United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a cage match at WWE SummerSlam. Sunday’s night two of the show saw the two teams battle inside a cage. Sikoa’s stablemates interfered several times, including handcuffing Fatu to the top of the cage, but Fatu was able to break free of that and countered the MFTs with help from Jimmy Uso until the end when

Sikoa was able to pick up the win when Talla Tonga kicked the door into Fatu’s face and Solo was able to roll to the floor for the win.

After the match, Fatu took out Tonga Loa and JC Mateo with superkicks before climbing to the top of the cage for a moonsault to the two.

Sikoa’s US Championship reign stands at at 37 days, having defeated Fatu at Night of Champions. You can see highlights below: