Solo Sikoa’s Return Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
Solo Sikoa will make his return on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Raw that Sikoa will be back on Friday’s show in the lead-up to his match alongside Jacob Fatu against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood.
* WWE Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Naomi
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Andrade leads 3-2)
* Solo Sikoa returns
