Solo Sikoa’s Return Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Solo Sikoa will make his return on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Raw that Sikoa will be back on Friday’s show in the lead-up to his match alongside Jacob Fatu against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood.

* WWE Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Naomi

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Andrade leads 3-2)

* Solo Sikoa returns