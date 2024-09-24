wrestling / News

Solo Sikoa’s Return Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Solo Sikoa 6-7-24 Image Credit: WWE

Solo Sikoa will make his return on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Raw that Sikoa will be back on Friday’s show in the lead-up to his match alongside Jacob Fatu against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood.

* WWE Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Naomi
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Andrade leads 3-2)
* Solo Sikoa returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading