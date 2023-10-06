Some AEW Talent Reportedly Want To Leave, Note On How WWE Views ‘Wrestling War’

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one WWE source believes that the ‘wrestling war’ between AEW and WWE will end up like WCW vs. WWE, TNA vs. WWE or Bellator vs. UFC. The belief is that AEW will continue to sign older WWE names while WWE will take AEW’s younger talent (starting with Jade Cargill). The belief is that a “pipeline” has developed. It is also believed that younger AEW wrestlers are already talking about leaving when their current deals end.

There sources in AEW saying the same thing, as people are wanting to leave and the hope is that the number won’t be a lot. AEW does not want to become a “feeder league” to WWE or gain the perception that they are. There will likely be movement between both companies but WWE is said to only be interested in “key younger talent.”