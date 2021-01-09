Some Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches To Take Place on 205 Live

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic won’t be restricted to NXT, as some matches will air on 205 Live. William Regal appeared during tonight’s 205 Live and announced that some of the first round matches will air on the Friday night show.

The Classic kicks off next week on NXT with The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise. Exactly which matches will air on 205 Live have yet to be revealed. You can see Regal’s announcement below: