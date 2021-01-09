wrestling / News
Some Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches To Take Place on 205 Live
January 9, 2021 | Posted by
The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic won’t be restricted to NXT, as some matches will air on 205 Live. William Regal appeared during tonight’s 205 Live and announced that some of the first round matches will air on the Friday night show.
The Classic kicks off next week on NXT with The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise. Exactly which matches will air on 205 Live have yet to be revealed. You can see Regal’s announcement below:
As @RealKingRegal just announced, in addition to @WWENXT, #205Live will host featured #DustyCup tag team matches! pic.twitter.com/kDhuQFsLlp
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 9, 2021