Some English Wrestling Shows Can Allow Fans Next Month

Some wrestling shows in England will be able to have some fans in attendance starting early next month. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Wrestling has shared a letter online that was sent from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, which clarified how the new “tiered system” that starts on December 2nd will apply to wrestling.

Wrestling is categorized under Sports and Performance Arts. The tiered system, as noted by The Guardian, ranks areas between tier one though three. Tier one and two events will allow some fans, with tier one limited to 50% capacity or 4,000 fans outdoors/1,000 indoors, whichever is lower. Tier two will be the same but with a max outdoor capacity of 2,000 fans.

According to guidance from the Department, companies must have the following to operate with fans:

* Safe use of backstage areas for performers.

* A one-way flow through buildings with floor markings.

* Participants and Visitors must maintain social distancing where possible.

* Front & Back of “house” Zones

* Social Distancing in terms of “interacting” with the audience.

It is worth noting, of course, that will companies may have the capacity to return to having fans, many of them may continue to stick with empty arena shows or stay on hiatus for now.