Some Newspapers In Mexico Treated Rey Mysterio Retirement Angle As A Shoot
June 5, 2020
One of the stories on RAW has been Seth Rollins attacking Rey Mysterio’s eye, then holding a mock retirement ceremony for him on Monday’s episode. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some sports newspapers in Mexico have treated the angle as a shoot, with ‘legitimate coverage’ and looks at his overall career ever since WWE made the announcement. No one took it seriously in the US.
