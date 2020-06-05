wrestling / News

Some Newspapers In Mexico Treated Rey Mysterio Retirement Angle As A Shoot

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio Raw

One of the stories on RAW has been Seth Rollins attacking Rey Mysterio’s eye, then holding a mock retirement ceremony for him on Monday’s episode. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some sports newspapers in Mexico have treated the angle as a shoot, with ‘legitimate coverage’ and looks at his overall career ever since WWE made the announcement. No one took it seriously in the US.

