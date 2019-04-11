Some NXT Talent Leaning Toward Joining AEW When Their Contract is Up

– A new report says that there are some members of NXT’s talent roster leaning toward going to AEW when their deals are up. According to The WON, there are those within the NXT brand who believe that they’re more likely to be used well in AEW than they would be if they got called up to the main WWE roster. A few are considering leaving when their contracts are done, with others taking a “wait and see” approach.

The report notes that there is some interest in AEW from NXT roster members who are close with management in AEW, or who would prefer to be featured and make a legacy of being top stars and believe that wouldn’t happen on the main WWE roster. Specific names were not mentioned. WWE reportedly re-signed the Usos to a deal and also recently re-signed AJ Styles as AEW looks for talent heading toward Double or Nothing on May 25th.