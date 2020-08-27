wrestling / News
Some Tickets Still Available For Tonight’s Episode of Dynamite
There are still some tickets available for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville. As previously noted, this is the first ticketed AEW event since the pandemic started, although fans will only be allowed in at 10% – 15% venue capacity. Ticketmaster’s listing shows that there are very few seats available, with around 22 seats at the time of this writing. They also have to be purchased in bundles of two due to the social distancing plan.
It should also be noted that these are ‘verified resale tickets’ and Ticketmaster notes that they can’t guarantee that other fans will be socially distanced from the buyer. Tony Khan spoke out about certain ‘unethical’ ticket resellers last week and said they would try to prevent this from happening. The reason, according to Khan, is that some people are buying the groups of tickets and then selling them, which would leave strangers sitting together. The plan, when the announcement was made, was for friends and family to be grouped together, but kept distant from the other groups in attendance.
