‘Something Unexpected’ Reportedly Planned for RAW

WWE is coming off of a Backlash PPV event from last night, which on its own featured some out of the ordinary situations (such as ninjas and canned crowd noise), but they may be ready to shock everyone again tonight. The Twitter account WrestleVotes reports that WWE is planning ‘something unexpected’ for tonight’s episode. The report states that ‘sometimes scares never heal’.

It reads: “I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyone, so I’m not. However, I got a phone call earlier with info that RAW will feature something unexpected. Which I think everyone will like…. Sometimes scares never heal.”

Now, this last part is pure speculation, but Wrestling Inc notes that if the word ‘scares’ was a misspelling of ‘scars’, then WrestleVotes is quoting the theme song of Christian. Whether or not Christian shows up and what he does if he does is of course, unknown.