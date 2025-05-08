wrestling / News

Son of Brock Lesnar Drafted to WHL Team

May 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Duke Lesnar, the son of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, was drafted to the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers this week. He was picked 115th overall. Duke is the son of Lesnar and former WWE Women’s Champion Sable.

Duke’s brothers are also experienced hockey players. Alexander Lesnar plays for Saint John’s University in the ACHA II. Turk Lesnar played alongside Duke at Notre Dame for the Notre Dame Hounds (h/t Daily Faceoff)

