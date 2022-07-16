Sonjay Dutt On His Decision To Leave WWE To Join AEW, His Current Backstage Role With the Company

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Sonjay Dutt discussed his decision to leave WWE to join AEW, his current backstage role in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Sonjay Dutt on his decision to leave WWE to join AEW: “Let’s just put it like this. My previous employer where I worked previously, I kind of didn’t see Sonjay Dutt fitting in with the future of that company. So I made the moves that I needed to make to feel fulfilled professionally once again. Everything kind of happens for a reason, and everything kind of worked out. Coincidentally, next week will be one year since I joined AEW. At the beginning, when you quit a job, it’s a bit taxing mentally, trying to figure out ‘did I make the right decision?’ I’ve got a wife and I’ve got kids. But I will say this, every single day in the past year since I’ve been in AEW, I realize I made the right decision. Absolutely.”

On his current backstage role in AEW: “No two days are the same. You don’t know what is gonna hit you. Stuff is gonna happen during the week and it’ll kind of spill into TV days. I’ll get to TV, and you start right away. Maybe I’ll get in one meal on a TV day, which is good. If I get one meal, I’m good. I’m rocking and rolling. There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done producing backstage segments, matches, and helping out Tony [Khan] with whatever he may need. So I guess I wear a lot of hats. So it’s very hard to kind of define my day.”

On his approach to producing referees: “I’ve been a producer, coaching matches, producing matches for five plus years now. I hate when some producers and coaches will just get on the headset and yell and scream at the ref because I know that nothing’s your fault as the ref. You are relaying, you are the messenger. I just want to make clear any time I do raise my voice in the headset that I mean no ill will towards any of the referees. You guys are fucking rockstars. We couldn’t do any of this without you guys. And I just want to make clear, ‘Look, I’m sorry if I yell because that earpiece is very tight in that ear and I don’t want to burst an eardrum.’”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.