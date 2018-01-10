Sonjay Dutt to Miss Impact Tapings Following Surgery

– It was previously reported that Sonjay Dutt had surgery to fix a right Achilles tear. While his recovery is going well, Dutt revealed today that he has not been cleared to fly and due to that, will miss this week’s Impact tapings in Orlando. Dutt works in a backstage role for the company…

Thanks to everyone checking in. Surgery went perfect last week! Unfortunately, doctor will not clear me to fly. Sadly, I won’t make it to @IMPACTWRESTLING this week. It pains me so much to not be there, but I know everyone will kill it! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 10, 2018