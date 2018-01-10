 

wrestling / News

Sonjay Dutt to Miss Impact Tapings Following Surgery

January 10, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sonjay Dutt

– It was previously reported that Sonjay Dutt had surgery to fix a right Achilles tear. While his recovery is going well, Dutt revealed today that he has not been cleared to fly and due to that, will miss this week’s Impact tapings in Orlando. Dutt works in a backstage role for the company…

