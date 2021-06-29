Sonjay Dutt Reportedly Leaves WWE After Giving Notice

– Fightful Select reports that producer Sonjay Dutt has parted ways with WWE. Last December, it was reported that Dutt returned to work for WWE after being put on furlough during the pandemic.

Sonjay Dutt was first hired as a producer by WWE in early 2019. Multiple sources reportedly confirmed his exit. However, details on why he left are said to be “few and far between.” PWInsider also reported that Dutt was not released by WWE, but he actually gave his notice several weeks ago before leaving.

It’s currently unknown what Dutt has planned. Dutt was reportedly working full time as an NXT producer and coach at the time of his departure.

Additionally, the report noted that changes are still expected behind the scenes changes coming, with potentially some “big ones” in the upcoming days and weeks.