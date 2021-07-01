wrestling / News

Sonjay Dutt Reportedly Working as Producer at AEW Dynamite

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonjay Dutt Impact

Sonjay Dutt has reportedly found his next gig, as he is said to be working as a producer on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Dutt is backstage at tonight’s show and was working as a producer. The site notes that it is believed he has signed on full-time with AEW.

Dutt reportedly exited WWE, where he was working as a Performance Center coach and a producer, several weeks ago.

