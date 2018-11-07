Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Sonjay Dutt Returning To The Ring, Top 10 WWE Smackdown Moments, Free ROH Match

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sonjay Dutt

– Sonjay Dutt will be returning to wrestling at WrestlePro’s Alaska: The North Will Remember show in December. Dutt has been out of action for almost a year due to a torn Achilles tendon. Colt Cabana is also working the show…

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here is a free ROH match with Brandi Rhodes vs. Ashley Vox

article topics :

Sonjay Dutt, WWE. ROH, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading