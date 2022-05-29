Sonny Kiss, Chuck Taylor, & John Silver Appear at Limp Bizkit Show

A few AEW stars did it all for the Nookie, making an appearance at the Limp Bizkit show in Las Vegas over the weekend. As you can see in the below video, the trio of Sonny Kiss, Chuck Taylor, & John Silver appeared on stage during the band’s performance of “Full Nelson” at the rock band’s Saturday show.

Silver also had another 1990s music celebrity run-in, as he bumped into rapper Coolio in a casino. AEW runs Double or Nothing in Vegas tonight.