wrestling / News
Sonny Kiss, Chuck Taylor, & John Silver Appear at Limp Bizkit Show
A few AEW stars did it all for the Nookie, making an appearance at the Limp Bizkit show in Las Vegas over the weekend. As you can see in the below video, the trio of Sonny Kiss, Chuck Taylor, & John Silver appeared on stage during the band’s performance of “Full Nelson” at the rock band’s Saturday show.
Silver also had another 1990s music celebrity run-in, as he bumped into rapper Coolio in a casino. AEW runs Double or Nothing in Vegas tonight.
Things have really gotten out of hand at Limp Bizkit with @SexyChuckieT @SilverNumber1 and @SonnyKissXO pic.twitter.com/MJVqzTE0FJ
— xIAMHOLLYWOODx (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) May 29, 2022
I woke this morning, trying to remember my night. I look at my pictures. “ holy shit I met Coolio last night”!!!! pic.twitter.com/kDI9Nh1JJh
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) May 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin & Brian Pillman’s Run As Hollywood Blonds, WCW’s Battlebowl Concept
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight