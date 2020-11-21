wrestling / News

Sonny Kiss Graduates College, AEW Stars Congratulate Him

November 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sonny Kiss AEW Fight For the Fallen

Sonny Kiss is now a college graduate, as various members of the AEW roster noted with words of congratulations on Twitter. Back in July, Kiss noted that he was studying fitness training, fitness science, and kinesiology.

His tag team partner Joey Janela wrote: “Congratulations to @SonnyKissXO on championship that most of us wrasslers wont win and that’s a college degree! Thanks for being a great tag partner and a positive influence on my bitter ass every Wednesday!

Dustin Rhodes added: “Congratulations on your degree @SonnyKissXO. Very proud of you as I’m sure everyone is. Love you lots kid!!

