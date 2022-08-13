Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage

Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show.

At the end of the show, Orange Cassidy defeated Ari Daivari only to have Boudreaux and the TrustBusters attack him and the Best Friends. Kiss came down to the ring looking to even the odds, but low-blowed Cassidy and allowed Boudreaux to lay waste to him. She then joined The TrustBusters to stand tall as the show went off the air.

Kiss retweeted a shocked reaction from Alex Abarahantes after the show, writing:

“I did the right thing. I chose WINNERS.”

Not willing to accept the results of the match, the #TrustBusters take matters in to their own hands by attacking #BestFriends and it looks like the #TrustBusters have recruited another member! What a turn of events at the conclusion of #AEWRampage #QuakeByTheLake on TNT tonight pic.twitter.com/NLe872ZCIy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2022