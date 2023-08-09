Sonny Kiss Says She’d Love To Stay In AEW A Very Long Time

Sonny Kiss has been busy in ROH as of late, and she says she’d like to stay with AEW for a long time to come. The Trustbusters member spoke with the LGBT Sports Podcast and talked about her goals from here, noting that she has a lot more she would like to show off.

“I would love to be with AEW for a very, very long time,” Kiss said (per Fightful). “I would love to have more storylines and presentation on television. Doing more stuff so that the fans can connect with me more because I’m not able to reach them as much just doing Ring of Honor once in a while. Hopefully, I can do a fun storyline. I would love to do more wrestling stuff and more physical stuff and really blaze my own trail in a way that I haven’t in AEW.”