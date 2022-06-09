Sonny Kiss on How Tough It Was After Joey Janela Left AEW

– Speaking to PWI’s Candace Cordelia for FaceTurn, Sonny Kiss discussed former tag team partner Joey Janela leaving AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sonny Kiss on Joey Janela, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes no longer being in AEW: “Two of my very favorite people are no longer here. Joey Janela and also Cody Rhodes — and Brandi. Of course, Brandi. Brandi is Queen B, love Queen B. It’s tough because I think that definitely, Joey leaving kind of gave me a little bit of like, ‘Okay, what’s happening?’ Because we had our long rivalry and we were kind of like in a marriage in our careers, whether we were tag-teaming or feuding, it was like a marriage. So him leaving was like, ‘Okay, well, what about me? What’s gonna happen to me?’ It really, really does suck because [Joey] really pushed me to be great. He really wanted Sonny Kiss, the brand, to be well-known, recognized, be a force to be reckoned with, like tough. He really, really helped shape and mold the character that is ‘The Beautiful Badass.’ So, ‘Beautiful Badass,’ it’s kind of like ‘The Concrete Rose’, part two, but like ‘Concrete Rose-dark.’ It’s like, ‘The Concrete Rose’ is like the girl next door, who if you keep pushing her buttons, she’ll knock you out. But ‘Badass’ is like, ‘Bitch. I’m a baddie and I will beat your ass.'”

On her relationship with Jade Cargill and the Baddies: “I have a wonderful relationship with those girls — all the girls in the locker room, of course, but definitely with those three girls there’s something special between us. Velvet and I, we both come from a dance background so we clicked right away. Our personalities are very similar. Keira and I, it’s — the energy, you can’t explain it. Jade and I are always complimenting each other. She empowers me, I empower her. The girls and I, we just have such a — it’s very genuine. It’s very, there’s just love. I don’t know if I can explain it.”