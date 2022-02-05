Sonny Kiss On TNT Championship Match With Cody Rhodes, Reaction To the Match

Sonny Kiss recently discussed her TNT Championship match with Cody Rhodes at AEW Fight For the Fallen 2020, the reaction to the match and more. Kiss appeared on The Sessions With Renee Paquette and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her match with Cody Rhodes: “That whole week my palms were so sweaty. I was like ‘oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening.’ Cody actually came up and told me, literally the week before. Because at that point, I hadn’t had that many TV matches and stuff like that. So I was like ‘oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening. This is so cool.’ And then I went into the match thinking ‘okay, I’m just going to go into it and show people I can be just a wrestler.’ But I think Cody was just like ‘we’re going to do a showcase for you.’ And I was like ‘okay!’”

On choreographing her entrance: “I have a dance background obviously. I grew up in the cheerleading world and all that stuff. I choreographed the routine myself. I told the girls I wanted to show them what I had. And the girls were awesome.”

On her gear for the match: “It was inspired, it was done by Sandra Gray. It was a Sandra Gray original. Ms. Sandra is the best. It was inspired by the cartoon Totally Spies.”

On the reaction to the match: “I was very, very pleased with the reviews and all that stuff. I was super, super nervous. But I definitely felt like I showed enough to the point that a lot of people know I’m here and this is my coming-out party. I was very pleased with the reviews and even just the viewership and all that stuff. And I was very happy about it and I was very happy for myself. I was like ‘good job Sonny.’”