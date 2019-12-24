Sonny Kiss Says Working With Dustin Rhodes Was A Dream Come True

In an interview with Fightful, Sonny Kiss spoke about working with Dustin Rhodes in AEW, which he said was a dream come true. The two teamed up for a match on AEW Dark last month. Here are highlights:

On his entrance at Fight for the Fallen: “I choreographed the routine. I was like, ‘I have a dance background. Please let me do this. It’s my debut singles match.’ It got approved like four days ahead so I had to choreograph it. The girls got there, they were professional about it and they killed it. It was an amazing night.”

On working with Dustin Rhodes: “Iconic. It was a dream come true. I’ve learned a lot from him and Billy Gunn, those are my mentors. It’s an honor.”

On his favorite band: “Limp Bizkit. I’m a huge Limp Bizkit fan. I’m obsessed with them. I worship Fred Durst. I would say The One (as my favorite song). It’s very simple but [underrated]. It’s very smooth, melodic. I think Fred’s vocals are underrated. He really showcased a more vulnerable side. He’s an incredible human being and I would love to possibly hug him one day. I secretly wanted to date him because I was always into the bad boys.”