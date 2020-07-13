Sonny Kiss Thanks Fans, LGBTQ Community For Support After Gay Slurs Directed At Him

Sonny Kiss isn’t too bothered by the gay slurs directed his way by a Twitter user over his getting a TNT Championship match, but still wants fans to know he’s grateful for their support. As reported yesterday, Cody posted in response to a user who used slurs in reference to Kiss and told him saying, “This is terrible. And you’re not worth the signal boost. But I’ll make this clear to fans worldwide. If you have a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot, you can kiss my ass. I’m proud to share the ring with Sonny.” (In a related update, that Twitter ccount is now suspended.)

Kiss posted to Twitter on Monday to thank fans and the queer community for their support, noting that he’s always been comfortable with who he is, but appreciates that people were willing to stand up to homophobia. You can see his full comments below: