Sonny Kiss Thanks Fans, LGBTQ Community For Support After Gay Slurs Directed At Him
Sonny Kiss isn’t too bothered by the gay slurs directed his way by a Twitter user over his getting a TNT Championship match, but still wants fans to know he’s grateful for their support. As reported yesterday, Cody posted in response to a user who used slurs in reference to Kiss and told him saying, “This is terrible. And you’re not worth the signal boost. But I’ll make this clear to fans worldwide. If you have a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot, you can kiss my ass. I’m proud to share the ring with Sonny.” (In a related update, that Twitter ccount is now suspended.)
Kiss posted to Twitter on Monday to thank fans and the queer community for their support, noting that he’s always been comfortable with who he is, but appreciates that people were willing to stand up to homophobia. You can see his full comments below:
Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support. It truly means a lot to me.
I’ve been incredibly open and comfortable with who I am since I was practically a baby. You can’t shame someone who is unabashed.
LGBTQ+ community and allies, I completely stand with you guys in making wrestling a more positive and comfortable escape for everyone. That is something that we should all strive for. So, once again, I thank you!
I’ll close with this:
Sadly, I’d imagine the people on social media who spew hatred are often feeling more pain and sadness than what they’re inflicting on others. I won’t speak for everyone and I will continue to respect everyone’s responses that come naturally to them. We’e human. We have emotions. For me, I try my best to not counter hate with hate, but rather with confidence. “An eye for an eye…well, you know the rest.
To the LGBTQ+ community: this Wednesday, It’s ON! This is not only for me, but for US! I’m going into this match feeling better than ever.
