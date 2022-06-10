Sonny Kiss Weighs In On Joey Janela & Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departures

Sonny Kiss is missing some of his favorite people in Joey Janela, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes, and discussed their exits in a recent interview. Kiss appeared on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On recent exits from the company: “Two of my very favorite people are no longer there, and that’s Joey Janela and Cody Rhodes, and Brandi of course, Brandi is ‘Queen B,’ love Queen B.”

On Janela’s departure: “Joey leaving, kinda definitely gave me an like a ‘OK, what’s happening?’ because we had our long rivalry, and we were kinda like in a marriage in our careers. Whether we were a tag team or feuding, it was like a marriage. So him leaving was like ‘Ok well what about me? What’s gonna happen to me?’”