wrestling / News
Sonny Onoo Had A Heart Attack Ten Days Ago
Wrestling Inc reports that during a panel at Starrcast IV earlier today, former WCW manager Sonny Onoo revealed that he had a heart attack just ten days ago. The incident happened while he was flying to the US from Japan. He said that he had a stint put in and is “up and running now.” He added that he is not allowed to fly at the moment.
Onoo served as translator for The Great Muta’s panel at the event.
This is truly cool. The Great Muta (with Sonny Onoo as a translator) is doing a panel at @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/sLBy912EvC
— Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) November 9, 2019
Had a great time last night at dinner with long time friends Keiji Mutoh and Kazuoo “Sonny” Onoo at #STARRCASTIV pic.twitter.com/HHinzurdav
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) November 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Dave Lagana on NWA’s Current Business Model Not Being Sustainable, How to Make it Work
- Cody Weighs In on AEW Dynamite’s Ratings Success, How to Grow Audience From Here
- Kenny Omega Suggests Story Of Being Stopped Entering Japan Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Reported
- Booker T Praises Cody’s AEW Dynamite Promo, Recalls Putting Him Over at TLC 2011