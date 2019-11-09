wrestling / News

Sonny Onoo Had A Heart Attack Ten Days Ago

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sonny Onoo

Wrestling Inc reports that during a panel at Starrcast IV earlier today, former WCW manager Sonny Onoo revealed that he had a heart attack just ten days ago. The incident happened while he was flying to the US from Japan. He said that he had a stint put in and is “up and running now.” He added that he is not allowed to fly at the moment.

Onoo served as translator for The Great Muta’s panel at the event.

