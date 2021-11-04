Sonny Onoo on the Experience of Seeing Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley in AEW Dynamite in Person

– Wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon and Sonny Onoo were recent guests on the Perched On the Top Rope Podcast, and they discussed AEW’s partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation, and Sonny Onoo discussed seeing Yuji Nagata wrestle Jon Moxley for AEW Dynamite earlier this year. Onoo previously managed Dragon and Nagata in WCW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Onoo on Ultimo Dragon’s thoughts on AEW forming a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation: “[Ultimo Dragon] feels that because Kenny Omega is Canadian [and] one of the principal persons in AEW as well as he’s the champion. So I’m sure there’s that influence as well.”

Sonny Onoo on seeing Yuji Nagata wrestle Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite: “I was there in person to see Yuji Nagata come back on the same network, TNT that WCW was on, and not only that many of the guys [on the] production crew [were] many of the WCW guys, so it was good to see everybody. [It] gave me opportunities to go see and you know, who I haven’t seen for 20 years, and many of them, like Dean Malenko [and] Arn Anderson, those guys are people working behind the scenes on AEW. So it’s great to see those guys.”