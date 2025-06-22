Sons Of Texas Hit 300 Days As ROH World Tag Team Champions

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara have hit a new milestone as the ROH World Tag Team champions. As Guevara and Rhodes noted on social media, the Sons Of Texas surpassed the 300 day mark earlier this month. Guevara wrote:

“Over 300 days as ROH World Tag Team Champions!”

Rhodes retweeted the post and wrote:

“damn!! Thank you Sammy, my brother!!”

As of Sunday, the two have been champions for 309 days. They won the titles from Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on the August 17th, 2024 episodes of AEW Collision.

During their reign the two have defended the titles four times, most recently at ROH Global Wars Australia in February. Rhodes and the Von Erichs are the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions as well, having defended those titles three times during a 330 day title reign.