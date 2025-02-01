Sonya Deville Looks Back At 2020 Stalking Incident, Says She Feels Comfortable Again

Sonya Deville recently reflected on her 2020 stalking incident, noting that she’s at a place now where she feels comfortable and safe again. Deville was targeted in August of 2020 by a stalker who broke into her home and tried to kidnap her. The stalker was sentenced in 2023 to 15 years in prison and Deville was asked about the incident in her appearance on Talking with Natasha. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

on the incident: “Yeah, it was an unfortunate incident that I don’t wish upon anybody. I think there’s a lot that can be done to change some laws and regulations around stalking. Stalking victims, I think it’s really hard sometimes when I always say and this is gonna sound weird but I was very fortunate the man did break into my house, did have weapons, did show intent to harm and so he’s locked up and he’s in jail for a long time. That’s like a best case scenario in a sense because a lot of people deal with stalking for years and years and if the person doesn’t cross that one boundary then you can’t put them behind bars or you can’t get a restraining order and I think that is more terrifying than anything. Just living with that over your head. That’s celebrities and non-celebrities, people dealing with that. So, yeah, I think there’s a lot that could be changed in the future.”

On if she still lives with the incident: “Not so much anymore. I’ve secured my life to a place where I feel comfortable and safe for me and my family. It took a while to get there, obviously, but I feel like I’m at a place now where I feel comfortable with my lifestyle and where I’m at to to be safe.”