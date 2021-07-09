Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie & More React to News of Bayley’s Injury

Bayley’s injury that will put her on the shelf for nine months has drawn reactions from the wrestling world including Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, and many more. As noted earlier, the former Smackdown Women’s Champion suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL and will be out of action for most of the year to come.

The news drew reaction from in WWE but also outside of it, and you can see some of the reactions below:

I’m not alone is saying this news makes my heart hurt, but that being said 9 months from now we can expect one badass return 🖤 we will be waiting. https://t.co/FTqpzWThnw — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 9, 2021

❤️‍🩹 @itsBayleyWWE is as strong as they come! Sad to it officially, sending so much love and wishing for a speedy Recovery ❤️‍🩹 #WWBD https://t.co/IAJYq7UhqY — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 9, 2021

Striving to be the best, working hard, going above and beyond as usual! Her work ethic is outstanding!!! I have so much respect for @itsBayleyWWE ! Wishing nothing but the best and all the love to her! Watch out when she comes back, she will be better than ever 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/vgV2kFXGxC — 🦹🏽‍♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) July 9, 2021

Wishing a speedy recovery! I can’t wait to see your chingona comeback chiquita ♥️ https://t.co/86u6MrEyJu — Raquel Gonzalez (@RaquelWWE) July 9, 2021

Ugh, awful news 😩💔 Sending you a hug and all the positive vibes and energy for a quick recovery 🙏🏻 @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/3c75hZpwbq — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) July 9, 2021

. @itsBayleyWWE is one of the most amazing people, ever.. in and out of the ring 💕 — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) July 9, 2021

This is so heartbreaking 💔 @itsBayleyWWE is so beloved by everyone, and will be greatly missed-both in ring and backstage. With that being said, your comeback and return await you, and I can only imagine how amazing you’ll be when that happens!#ThunderdomeMVP https://t.co/qNGDnD9y1M — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 9, 2021

. @itsBayleyWWE is one of the toughest I know. Speedy recovery and sending all the love to you. Thank you for always being you. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 9, 2021

Speedy recovery to one of the best to ever do it! https://t.co/ZHfQ2HQnEy — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 9, 2021

You don’t have to like @itsBayleyWWE to know that she’s been one of best in the business for a long time and that this is a major bummer. She’s gonna tell me to shut up, but best wishes on a speedy recovery to Bayley. https://t.co/VpoIYx771j — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) July 9, 2021