Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie & More React to News of Bayley’s Injury

July 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
bayley wwe smackdown 21420

Bayley’s injury that will put her on the shelf for nine months has drawn reactions from the wrestling world including Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, and many more. As noted earlier, the former Smackdown Women’s Champion suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL and will be out of action for most of the year to come.

The news drew reaction from in WWE but also outside of it, and you can see some of the reactions below:

Bayley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

