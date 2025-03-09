In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Sonya Deville spoke about her role as the assistant general manager back in 2021 and said she missed being in the ring at the time. She also talked about why she wasn’t moved up the card once she was back in the ring.

Sonya Deville said: “I missed wrestling, but I liked that role. I just wanted the role to have a little more depth and personality. I wanted her to be a little more puppeteering and manipulative and I was hoping the angle that I got into after the GM thing was something big and meaningful because I had so much heat. People hated me because I was abusing my power to an extent. I was really hoping the angle coming out of that role would propel me into that top of the card female. People have said they dropped the ball creatively. I’m never one to blame creative because you are in control of your own destiny to an extent. I don’t know. I don’t think they were ready to put me there yet. I don’t think they were ready to put me at the top of the card yet. There was such a good built in story there. I had been nagging (as a character), the stuff with Naomi and then Bianca [Belair]. It was so good. The heat was there, but then we didn’t get the opportunity to have the big angle coming out of it.”