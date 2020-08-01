wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville Attacks Mandy Rose’s Hair On Smackdown, Intercontinental Title Match Highlight

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sonya Deville Mandy Rose Smackdown

– Sonya Deville took her feud with Mandy Rose to a new level on Smackdown, going after her former BFF’s hair. You can see the segment below, which ended with Deville cutting off some of Rose’s hair and stalking off:

– WWE also posted a clip from Gran Metalik’s unsuccessful attempt to capture the Intercontinental Championship from AJ Styles:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mandy Rose, Smackdown, Sonya Deville, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading