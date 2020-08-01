wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Attacks Mandy Rose’s Hair On Smackdown, Intercontinental Title Match Highlight
July 31, 2020
– Sonya Deville took her feud with Mandy Rose to a new level on Smackdown, going after her former BFF’s hair. You can see the segment below, which ended with Deville cutting off some of Rose’s hair and stalking off:
– WWE also posted a clip from Gran Metalik’s unsuccessful attempt to capture the Intercontinental Championship from AJ Styles:
