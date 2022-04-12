wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Attacks Bianca Belair on WWE Raw, Grants Herself Title Match
Sonya Deville has put herself in a title match, attacking Bianca Belair on Raw and naming her the next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship. On Monday’s show, Deville came out to the ring after Belair defeated Queen Zelina and said she’d found Belair’s next opponent.
After Deville named off several potential challengers from the women’s division, Belair said that she would be willing to take on anyone. Deville then suggested Belair’s challenger was about to come out and attacked her from behind, before saying she’d get the next title shot. Adam Pearce took issue with the move backstage, but Deville was dismissive to him.
#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE's next opponent is….@SonyaDevilleWWE?! pic.twitter.com/NStiIAjoot
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
Do you agree with @SonyaDevilleWWE about the way she signed that open contract to challenge for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle? pic.twitter.com/7MQLzjKIel
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair Having Self-Doubt For Undertaker Match At WrestleMania X8, Reaction To The Match
- Adam Scherr Claims Tony Khan Has Forbid AEW Talent From Working CYN Shows
- Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bron Breakker on Getting Critiqued by His Father, The Steiner Brothers Receiving a HOF Induction