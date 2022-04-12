Sonya Deville Attacks Bianca Belair on WWE Raw, Grants Herself Title Match

Sonya Deville has put herself in a title match, attacking Bianca Belair on Raw and naming her the next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship. On Monday’s show, Deville came out to the ring after Belair defeated Queen Zelina and said she’d found Belair’s next opponent.

After Deville named off several potential challengers from the women’s division, Belair said that she would be willing to take on anyone. Deville then suggested Belair’s challenger was about to come out and attacked her from behind, before saying she’d get the next title shot. Adam Pearce took issue with the move backstage, but Deville was dismissive to him.