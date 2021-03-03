wrestling / News
Sonya Deville, Beth Phoenix & More Appearing on WWE’s The Bump This Week
This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump will feature Sonya Deville, Beth Phoenix, and more. The show’s Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Deville will be the featured guest and that Phoenix, Heaven star Heaven Fitch, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, and Fandango will appear on the show.
The Bump airs Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital platforms.
The voice of #WWENXT
WWE Hall of Famer
Former multi-time Women's Champion
The Glamazon
"The Phoenixed One"
Whatever you may know this amazing trailblazer as, @TheBethPhoenix joins us on #WWETheBump TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ZVTu2wlaoU
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 2, 2021
The @WWE Women's TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler join us tomorrow on #WWETheBump before defending the titles against @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE tomorrow night on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/eaCY22EX0R
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 2, 2021
We're celebrating the ten year anniversary of @WWEFandango winning Season 4️⃣ of #WWENXT when the former @WWENXT Rookie joins us TOMORROW on #WWETheBump!
See you tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/6sb4kfPZzh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan Confirms Return of Weekly NWA Powerrr, Explains Why YouTube Videos Were Pulled
- Cody Rhodes Reveals If He’s Ever ‘Partaken’ With Snoop Dogg, Evaluates Shaq for Dynamite Match
- Mother of Peyton Royce Allegedly Tweets Criticism of Charlotte Flair During Raw
- Charlotte Flair Says She’s Pitched an Onscreen Angle With Andrade, Discusses TV Promo With Ric Flair