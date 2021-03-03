Sonya Deville, Beth Phoenix & More Appearing on WWE’s The Bump This Week

This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump will feature Sonya Deville, Beth Phoenix, and more. The show’s Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Deville will be the featured guest and that Phoenix, Heaven star Heaven Fitch, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, and Fandango will appear on the show.

The Bump airs Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital platforms.

The voice of #WWENXT

WWE Hall of Famer

Former multi-time Women's Champion

The Glamazon

"The Phoenixed One" Whatever you may know this amazing trailblazer as, @TheBethPhoenix joins us on #WWETheBump TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ZVTu2wlaoU — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 2, 2021