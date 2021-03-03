wrestling / News

Sonya Deville, Beth Phoenix & More Appearing on WWE’s The Bump This Week

March 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump will feature Sonya Deville, Beth Phoenix, and more. The show’s Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Deville will be the featured guest and that Phoenix, Heaven star Heaven Fitch, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, and Fandango will appear on the show.

The Bump airs Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET on WWE Network and digital platforms.

