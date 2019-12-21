Sonya Deville on Who Helped Her Break Into WWE, How Feels Blessed to be There

– FOX News recently spoke to WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. She talked about breaking into the business, who helped her get to WWE, and more. Below are some highlights.

Sonya Deville on not growing up as a wrestling fan: “It’s funny because I didn’t grow up watching wrestling. So I wasn’t like a diehard fan, but I was dejected because I’d fallen in love with WWE, the sports entertainment world. I loved the idea that athleticism and combat sports are kind of paired with entertainment, you know, and character-driven storylines and stuff,” she continued. “So it was kind of the two dreams I always had. I wanted to be an MMA fighter; I was. And I wanted to be an actor. So that’s why I was out in L.A., you know, five, six years ago pursuing both those things. And then I found WWE, which was literally the combination of those two worlds. So it was kind of like I found where I fit in in the world.”

Sonya Deville on how she got her start in the business: “I was this Jersey girl that had never been just given, you know, an opportunity. And so I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t believe them.’ So I went back to L.A. and I went back to bartending, which is what I was doing prior. And I started training at Brian Kendrick’s school and I was hounding the hiring department of WWE, like, ‘You guys have to fly me back out. You have to give me another trial. Like, how do I get back there?’”

Deville on her message to people in order to follow their dreams: "That's like one of my biggest messages to people. So, I came out to L.A. – I was 18 years old, I had a couple hundred dollars in my bank account and I was just … like we all do – we risk it all because we want to follow a dream. And the biggest thing I tell people is don't say no to anything, even if it sounds like… you know, you do stuff for free all the time in L.A., right? And you're like, 'What's the point of this?' You can meet somebody anywhere and it takes one person to make a good impression on, to get an opportunity. My journey speaks to that because I was bartending in Los Feliz, and one of my regulars was like, 'Aren't you… don't you do, like MMA – that UFC stuff?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I fight MMA or whatever.'"

Deville on how Maria Menounos and Kevin Undergaro helped her career to get into WWE: “They were the ones that took me under their wing and said, ‘You need to get into the WWE.’ They took a chance on me when I hardly knew them. They saw me host one of their shows and they were like, ‘This girl’s got it,’ for whatever reason they believed in me and I wasn’t the best at hosting. It was just something in me that they believed in me. So, they helped me get to the WWE.”

Deville on her MOnday Night Raw debut: “We actually got to run in through the crowd and it was obviously a surprise that we were debuting. So that’s one of my favorite moments of all time. And I think I’ll always remember that feeling of butterflies and just the excitement and adrenaline we had before that.”

Deville on feeling respected in WWE: “I feel respected. I feel like the fans want to see more for me, you know. And I think that’s cool that they want to see more and I think it’s cool that they haven’t gotten to see more yet because it just makes them appreciate it when it does come.”

Her outlook on her career: “I think that everyone has a time in life, in general and especially in the WWE. There is a time and a place for everyone’s climb and rise to the top. And I think that you haven’t seen Sonya’s peak yet, obviously. And I’m blessed. I’m one of the youngest females in the locker room – I’m 26. So I have longevity with the company and I’m blessed to be here and to be here for a long time. So I’m excited for the future.”