Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green Earn Women’s Tag Team #1 Contendership On WWE Raw

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green have the next shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, winning a tag team turmoil match on this week’s Raw. Devi8lle and Green picked up the win in a match that also included Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae, Nikki Cross & Emma, and Dana Brooke & Tegan Nox.

There’s no word on when Deville and Green will get their title shot against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who won the titles at Money in the Bank.