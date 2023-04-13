Sonya Deville Comments On Her ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Chelsea Green at Wrestlemania

In an interview with It’s Mike Jones (via Wrestling Inc), Sonya Deville spoke about teaming with Chelsea Green at Wrestlemania 39 and why it was a ‘full circle’ moment for her. The two were in a four team match on night two, which was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Deville said: “It’s such a crazy full circle moment for Chelsea and I because we were at the same original tryout eight years ago for ‘WWE Tough Enough.’ I ended up getting on the show and she ended up being an alternate and getting on the show later on. Then she took a different path and I got signed. It was kind of like the weirdest full circle nostalgia for us to be in the ring as a tag team at WrestleMania eight years later.“