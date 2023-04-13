wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Comments On Her ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Chelsea Green at Wrestlemania
April 13, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with It’s Mike Jones (via Wrestling Inc), Sonya Deville spoke about teaming with Chelsea Green at Wrestlemania 39 and why it was a ‘full circle’ moment for her. The two were in a four team match on night two, which was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.
Deville said: “It’s such a crazy full circle moment for Chelsea and I because we were at the same original tryout eight years ago for ‘WWE Tough Enough.’ I ended up getting on the show and she ended up being an alternate and getting on the show later on. Then she took a different path and I got signed. It was kind of like the weirdest full circle nostalgia for us to be in the ring as a tag team at WrestleMania eight years later.“
