– In a new video she shared on social media, Pure Fusion Collective’s Sonya Deville expressed resentment over not being given a slot in the tournament for the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, also taking a shot at Dakota Kai, who did get a slot in the tournament. She wrote in the caption, “I would post the rest of the video but I wouldn’t wanna get ‘in trouble.'”

Sonya Deville says in the video, “I have literally overcome things, but I don’t sit here and brag about how much I deserve things. You have Dakota Kai in the tournament. Now we’re applauding her so much because she’s come back from her fourth injury in four years, and that’s something to brag about now?! That’s something that’s rewarded now? What are we doing?”

Dakota Kai recently advanced in the tournament, beating Katana Chance and Deville’s stablemate Shayna Baszler in the first round. You can view Deville’s clip below: