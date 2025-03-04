– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville spoke about her future plans following her WWE exit. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sonya Deville on what’s next for her: “I don’t know what I want to do yet. That’s the truth. I have had conversations with people, but nothing decided yet. I love wrestling, but I loved fighting MMA just the same. They are in the same boat right now. I had three amateur fights before I got to WWE. The only reason I stopped fighting MMA was because I got the opportunity for WWE and I was broke and bartending in LA and WWE offered me a salary to workout and train. I’d be stupid to say no, and it led me down this path that the last decade was, and I fell in love with it. My first love was fighting and acting in LA. That door is not closed either.”

On if she will continue to wrestle or pursue MMA: “The chances of me continuing my wrestling career and the chances of me reigniting my MMA career are about the same right now.”

On if any MMA promotions have reached out to her yet: “No, because I haven’t even put that feeler out there. I didn’t even plan to say that. I’ve just been thinking about MMA because [I was doing your show]. I’m at the stage of my life where everything is going to be based on what I want and what I feel inside, not for any other reason. Wherever my passion is strongest is where I’m going to go.”