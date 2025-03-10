Sonya Deville Discusses John Cena Turning Heel At Elimination Chamber

While John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber stunned many, Sonya Deville, speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, revealed she wasn’t surprised. She had expected his retirement tour to be marked by unpredictable moments. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the turn: “No, I’m not going to be surprised by anything that happens on his last year here. I feel like it’s got to be big and it’s got to be surprises and it’s got to be outlandish.” Deville also admitted that she didn’t watch the entirety of Cena’s heel turn, as she’s currently trying to distance herself from the product after being released this past February. “I just saw highlights … I’m a really good compartmentalizer,” She said. “If that’s painful, I’m just not going to touch it right now … I just think my mind needs to be elsewhere right now.”

On being a fan of Cena: “I love Cena, I’m a big Cena fan, and he’s someone that’s actually given me a lot of advice too. So I am excited but really sad for his retirement tour. I can’t even imagine a world in wrestling without John Cena popping his head in once in a while.”