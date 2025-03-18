– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) discussed being the first openly gay woman Superstar in WWE and how it was received backstage during her time in the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sonya Deville on her sexuality not receiving any hate or discrimination backstage in WWE: “I received no hate or any kind of discrimination backstage with my co-workers. I was just Daria. There was nothing to it. I don’t know why it’s not as prevalent [in WWE]. I feel like everyone has their own story. MMA is like a broad thing. There’s different organizations and stuff. WWE, specifically… is more tight knit. We’re on the road together every single week. MMA is a little different, right? …Maybe it’s a little more personal in WWE and they like to keep their private life private.”

On embracing her sexuality in WWE: “I was like, ‘Oh, yay!’ People were sending me nice messages and saying like, ‘Thank you for speaking your truth.’ I didn’t realize what was happening. I was like so naive to it. I was like, ‘Oh. Wait. I’m doing something people are proud of. I should be proud of myself.’ I got really excited and I was all for it.”

Deville recently exited WWE after she was informed that they would not be renewing her contract.