Sonya Deville Doesn’t See WWE Ending Her Team With Mandy Rose Any Time Soon

In an interview with The Wrap, Sonya Deville said that she thinks it’s too early into her team with Mandy Rose to split them up and she doesn’t think WWE will do so any time soon. Here are highlights:

On splitting up her team with Mandy Rose: “In terms of breaking up right now, I don’t see it happening anytime soon — and I don’t want it to happen anytime soon, because it’s not time for that. I think we’re just getting some real momentum as a tag team and we still compete as singles competitors. We have a really cool chemistry going on right now. We’re just starting to get in our groove, so I would hate to see it ending prematurely. I see us — at least in my opinion — staying together for a while.”

On their real-life friendship: “We are truly like sisters. Mandy and I stand alone as that one true bond and friendship in the WWE that hasn’t been ruined yet from the business. You see Sasha (Banks) and Bayley, they had a great run, but something always gets in the way. I feel like that’s not the case with Mandy and I because there’s a lot of realness behind our relationship and that’s why the fans buy into it.”